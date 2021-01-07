Thursday, January 7, 2021
Popular Artists Round the Square show coming back to Spanish Springs

Staff Report

The popular Artists Round the Square event featuring a variety of mediums is coming back to Spanish Springs Town Square.

The show, titled “Celebration of Creativity” will feature original artwork including oils, watercolors, stained glass, mixed media and photography by talented artists living in The Villages. It will be the first outdoor art show in close to year in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The show will be held Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Those attending will be able to vote for their favorite pieces of art and many of the works will be for sale.

