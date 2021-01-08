Wildwood police pursue driver to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages

Wildwood police pursued a driver to Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages after noticing he was driving a vehicle with no working taillights.

A police officer and a trainee were at Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466 in Oxford at 3 a.m. Thursday when they spotted the gray Suzuki which had been northbound on U.S. 301 and turning right onto County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The vehicle was pursued down County Road 466 to its intersection with Preston Drive in The Villages.

The driver was identified as 30-year-old Colton Revere Magan of Summerfield and he immediately told the officer he feared he would be going to jail. A check revealed his license had been suspended for a conviction for driving under the influence. In that DUI arrest, Magan had been at twice the legal limit and driving without headlights.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.