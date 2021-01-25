Monday, January 25, 2021
79.3 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Crime

Felon nabbed with loaded gun claims he purchased it at garage sale

Meta Minton

Michael David James

A felon nabbed with a loaded gun claimed he purchased it at a garage sale.

Michael David James, 63, of Wildwood, was driving a blue Mitsubishi four-door at 2:40 a.m. Friday on U.S. 301 when he was pulled over for an expired tag. During a traffic stop, James appeared to be reaching under his seat, so the officer called for backup.

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and the dog alerted on the driver’s side door.

A black Taurus G2 9mm handgun with 11 9mm rounds in the magazine was found tucked under the driver’s seat.

The handgun was not securely encased and was readily accessible under the driver’s seat where James was seated,” the officer wrote in the report.

A criminal history check revealed that James had been convicted in 1978 of false imprisonment and in 1983 of transportation/sale of narcotics.

James claimed he had purchased the gun several months ago at a garage sale in Bushnell. He admitted that as a convicted felon, he knew he could not be in possession of a firearm.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released on $2,500 bond.

Related Articles

News

84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man killed in crash in Sumter County

An 84-year-old Lake Panasoffkee man was killed in a crash Monday morning in Sumter County.
Read more
Crime

Lady Lake man arrested in alleged attack on pregnant gal pal

A Lady Lake man was arrested in an alleged attack on his pregnant gal pal.
Read more
Crime

Sex offender jailed without bond following arrest at Wildwood Circle K

A convicted sex offender was jailed without bond following his arrest at a Circle K in Wildwood.
Read more
Crime

Villages of Parkwood man arrested after spotted behind wheel of car

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested after he was spotted behind the wheel of a car at a convenience store.
Read more
News

Beethoven the cat plays his way into retired teacher’s heart

Beethoven the cat played his way into a retired teacher’s heart and now he’s loving the lifestyle in The Villages. Tell us about your pet at [email protected] Don’t forget to attach a photo.
Read more
News

Bad Parking in full swing in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown

Bad Parking is in full swing in Florida's Friendliest Hometown. We've got the latest offenders thanks to the hard work of the Parking Patrol.
Read more
Crime

Villager arrested barefoot and in pajamas wins permission to return to man friend’s home

A Villager who this past November fled an altercation while she was barefoot and wearing pajamas has won permission to return to the home of the man friend she allegedly threatened to kill.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,470FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
79.3 ° F
81 °
78 °
61 %
2.2mph
75 %
Tue
77 °
Wed
79 °
Thu
72 °
Fri
65 °
Sat
56 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment