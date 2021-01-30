Carol Mahon Smith, 82, of Shallotte, N.C., and formerly of The Villages, passed away Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at Novant Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, NC.

Mrs. Smith was born March 26, 1938, daughter of the late Charles Mahon and Dorothy Pallozzi (Breeman). She and her husband Henry lived in NJ while raising their family until retiring to Ocean Isle Beach, NC, in 1988. She subsequently moved to The Villages, FL, where she enjoyed the remainder of her retirement.

Carol was quite the social butterfly and took full advantage of activities available in her retirement community, whether it be dancing, golfing, team billiards, traveling, or the occasional cruise. Carol was also actively involved in her church community and was a member of the New Covenant United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her step-father, Albert Pallozzi, her husband, Henry Smith, and her step-brother, Nicholas Pallozzi.

Survivors include her children, Susan Raad and husband Richard of Shallotte, Steven H. Smith and wife Sharon of New Jersey, Christopher Smith and wife Linda of Texas, and Karen Rowley and husband Lincoln of New Jersey; one sister, Maureen Trenary and husband Ray of Florida; eight grandchildren, James, Brian, Patrick, Jared, Randi, Dalton, Carson, and John Henry; one great-grandchild Henry; and multiple nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions no memorial services are planned at this time.

In lieu of flowers memorial gift may be made to the Alzheimers Association at www.alz.org or Brunswick Family Assistance, 4600 Main Street, Shallotte, North Carolina 28470.