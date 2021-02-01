Unwelcome bar patron arrested at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages

An unwelcome bar patron was arrested at Gator’s Dockside in The Villages.

A Lady Lake police officer was working off duty Friday night at Spanish Springs Town Square when he was flagged down by the manager of the popular restaurant. She told the officer that 42-year-old Keith Barnum, who lives with his mother on the Historic Side of The Villages, was seated at the bar, despite being banned from the restaurant. Barnum had been arrested in 2019 during a drunken dispute at the restaurant.

Barnum, who has a long history of arrests in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, was arrested on a charge of trespassing. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $1,000 bond.