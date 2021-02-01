We need better health care

To the Editor:

I’m a retired physician and have been here for the past four years caring for my 93-year-old mother, who has lived in Oakland Hills for 30+ years.

Unfortunately, the level of healthcare in this part of Florida is some of the worst in our nation, including the local hospitals (leaving a heart patient with angina sitting in the ER for 4 hours; hospitals and their nurses and doctors performing “slow “ and “delayed” resuscitations on patients they don’t think deserve to live; many, many physicians with poor training and poor patient care, etc.)

There has got to be a better and safer place to retire to for seniors in the United States.

Carol Eve Moon, M.D.

Oakland Hills