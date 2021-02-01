Monday, February 1, 2021
51.5 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

We need better health care

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I’m a retired physician and have been here for the past four years caring for my 93-year-old mother, who has lived in Oakland Hills for 30+ years.
Unfortunately, the level of healthcare in this part of Florida is some of the worst in our nation, including the local hospitals (leaving a heart patient with angina sitting in the ER for 4 hours; hospitals and their nurses and doctors performing “slow “ and “delayed” resuscitations on patients they don’t think deserve to live; many, many physicians with poor training and poor patient care, etc.)
There has got to be a better and safer place to retire to for seniors in the United States.

Carol Eve Moon, M.D.
Oakland Hills

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

82-year-old Villager caught up in vaccine confusion

An 82-year-old Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, worries she’ll die of natural causes before she gets the COVID-19 vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Were all sides considered in reporting on Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol?

Although he does not condone the actions of those who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, a Village of Tall Trees resident says, “there are considerations of these actions which have not been explored by the press or media.” Read his Letter to the Editor. 
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Handicapped parking and golf carts

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains what the DMV told him when he was given a handicapped placard.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Maskless dancers should give up right to vaccine

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, believes maskless dancers at the town squares should give up their right to vaccine.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager says she paid dearly for missing call from health department

A Village of Mallory Square resident claims she paid dearly for missing a call from the Sumter County Health Department. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Voters made their feelings clear when they elected Craig Estep

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes issue with a previous letter writer who rose to defend Sumter County Commissioner Craig Estep.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Failure of the news media

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident argues that Americans deserve better when it comes to the news media.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,562FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
overcast clouds
51.5 ° F
52 °
51 °
73 %
0.8mph
100 %
Mon
54 °
Tue
53 °
Wed
55 °
Thu
64 °
Fri
69 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment