Saturday, February 6, 2021
The Villages
Crime

Sumter sheriff’s deputies help Fish and Wildwood officers nab drug suspect

Staff Report

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies helped officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission apprehend a wanted suspect on Friday.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies helped officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission apprehend Lance Chamberlin on Friday. He was wanted on active warrants from Texas for narcotic charges and violation of probation.

Lance Chamberlain

Deputies responded to the area of the Lake Panasoffkee Management area, located off W. State Road 44, to help locate a suspect who was on foot. A perimeter was quickly established and a K-9 deputy and his dog responded to the scene, a report states.

The K-9 was deployed and tracked the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Lance Chamberlin of Summerfield, for about a half a mile into a wooded area. Chamberlin was hiding in the woods and surrendered to the K-9 deputy.

He was arrested on active warrants from Texas for narcotic charges and violation of probation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond.

