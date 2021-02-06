Sumter sheriff’s deputies help Fish and Wildwood officers nab drug suspect

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies helped officers from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission apprehend a wanted suspect on Friday.

Deputies responded to the area of the Lake Panasoffkee Management area, located off W. State Road 44, to help locate a suspect who was on foot. A perimeter was quickly established and a K-9 deputy and his dog responded to the scene, a report states.

The K-9 was deployed and tracked the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Lance Chamberlin of Summerfield, for about a half a mile into a wooded area. Chamberlin was hiding in the woods and surrendered to the K-9 deputy.

He was arrested on active warrants from Texas for narcotic charges and violation of probation. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where he was being held without bond.