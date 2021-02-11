Thursday, February 11, 2021
FHP tracks down Sumter County man who allegedly pointed gun in road rage incident

Meta Minton

Lewis Donald Moore

The Florida Highway Patrol has tracked down a Sumter County man who allegedly pointed gun at a woman in an apparent road rage incident on Interstate 75.

The woman met with an investigator from the Florida Highway Patrol at about 4 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Wendy’s restaurant on State Road 44 in Wildwood after a man in a burgundy Lincoln SUV pointed a gun at her.

The 47-year-old Ocala woman said she had been driving a dark blue Volkswagen traveling south on I-75 when she used her blinker to change lanes. The Lincoln SUV also changed lanes. When the woman attempted to pass the Lincoln SUV, the driver of that vehicle attempted to run her off the road. Then the driver pulled up next to her and pointed a gun at her. He pulled away and the woman followed the Lincoln SUV long enough to get a license plate number.

She was able to identify the vehicle’s registered owner, 75-year-old Lewis Donald Moore of Lake Panasoffkee, when she was shown a photo lineup.

The Florida Highway Patrol went to Moore’s home this past Sunday, but he claimed he did not remember the incident and said he has been going through a difficult time due to the loss of his dog and his bank account being hacked. He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and improper exhibition of a firearm. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,150.

