Elizabeth Ann Sanchirico

Elizabeth (Betty) Ann Sanchirico age 89 entered eternal rest on February 9, 2021. Survived by her loving husband of 68 years William (Bill) Anthony Sanchirico. Betty was a beloved Mother of four children Bill Sanchirico and his wife Dena, Linda Schiraldi and her husband Alex, Debra Combs and her husband Dan, Laura Hoffman and her husband David. Her four grandchildren Kristina, Nicholas, Tiffany, Taylor and seven great grandchildren Liam, Mason, Aubrey, Jax, Kai, Carley, Scarlett and two siblings brother John and sister Shirley.

Betty was born in Trenton N.J. and graduated from Trenton High School. She moved to Miami, FL in the early 60’s with her husband and family. After raising her children there and finally retiring from the Insurance Business, Betty and Bill settled in “The Villages” where she enjoyed the community and everything it had to offer. Betty played golf and mahjong with her girlfriends.

She was a wonderful cook, and her family will miss her homemade Italian and Hungarian Sunday feasts and wonderful family gatherings around the holidays. Betty was beautiful inside and out and had a heart of gold. She was a loving, generous and kind spirit and will be deeply missed by all whose lives she touched.

In lieu of flowers a donation can be mailed to Cornerstone Hospice, 2445 Lane Park Road Tavares, FL 32778. Please note: “In memory of Elizabeth Sanchirico”.