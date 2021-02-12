Sumter sheriff searching for bandits who targeted Lady Lake Lowe’s store

Sumter County sheriff’s detectives are seeking help in nabbing two thieves who ripped off items from a local Lowe’s Home Improvement store located just outside The Villages.

The two men pictured above are accused of entering the store on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake on Nov. 5 and taking two Simpson gasoline-powered pressure washers valued at $749 apiece. The men then exited the store without attempting to pay for the items, a report states.

The bandits were traveling in the gray two-door Chevrolet pickup truck that’s pictured above. Anyone with information about the crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Binegar at (352) 793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477) and reference case number 526.