Tommy Goode passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday morning February 16, 2021. He was 80 years old. Tommy was born in Waterbury, CT on October 7, 1940.

Tommy grew up with the Bernice Bertrand family where he spent most of young adult life making memories with his cousins and Aunt. He was an avid outdoorsman and a natural athlete.

On December 9, 1967 he married the love of his life Carol Rabideau Goode where they would spend the next 53- years creating a family and making endless memories. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Wood and son- in- law David Wood, two beautiful granddaughters Lakin Wood and fiancé Matt Helm, Shelby Wood-Rosaschi and her husband Tommy Rosaschi, two great grandsons Beckett and Camden with a sweet great- granddaughter on the way and two step- great grandchildren Gavin and Angelina Helm.

Tommy cherished his time with the Rabideau family including brothers-in-laws Larry, Allen (Carol) Timmy, Dale, his sister-in-law, Nancy (John) and his sister Gertrude Doty (Arnold.) In addition to many nieces and nephews. Tommy is predeceased by his in-laws Homer and Rena Rabideau, brother-in-law Mike Rabideau, sister-in-law Donna Rabideau and three brothers and one sister.

After retirement Tommy and Carol spent time on Sandy Pond in Sandy Creek, NY before moving and settling in The Villages, Florida. He had enjoyed many years of golfing and traveling with close family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held this summer at the family’s discretion.

His legacy will be the never-ending love for his family.