Friday, February 19, 2021
73.7 F
The Villages
type here...
Home Obituaries

Tommy Goode

Staff Report

Tommy Goode

Tommy Goode passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Tuesday morning February 16, 2021. He was 80 years old. Tommy was born in Waterbury, CT on October 7, 1940.

Tommy grew up with the Bernice Bertrand family where he spent most of young adult life making memories with his cousins and Aunt.  He was an avid outdoorsman and a natural athlete.

On December 9, 1967 he married the love of his life Carol Rabideau Goode where they would spend the next 53- years creating a family and making endless memories. He is survived by his daughter Michelle Wood and son- in- law David Wood, two beautiful granddaughters Lakin Wood and fiancé Matt Helm, Shelby Wood-Rosaschi and her husband Tommy Rosaschi, two great grandsons Beckett and Camden with a sweet great- granddaughter on the way and two step- great grandchildren Gavin and Angelina Helm.

Tommy cherished his time with the Rabideau family including brothers-in-laws Larry, Allen (Carol) Timmy, Dale, his sister-in-law, Nancy (John) and his sister Gertrude Doty (Arnold.) In addition to many nieces and nephews. Tommy is predeceased by his in-laws Homer and Rena Rabideau, brother-in-law Mike Rabideau, sister-in-law Donna Rabideau and three brothers and one sister.

After retirement Tommy and Carol spent time on Sandy Pond in Sandy Creek, NY before moving and settling in The Villages, Florida. He had enjoyed many years of golfing and traveling with close family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held this summer at the family’s discretion.

His legacy will be the never-ending love for his family.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Sterling E. Stultz

Sterling Stultz was the owner of a multitude of businesses in his lifetime.
Read more
Obituaries

Ian A. Hodos

Ian Hodos retired to The Villages in 2006 and thoroughly enjoyed The Villages lifestyle. He played tennis, golf and was able to again enjoy playing his clarinet.
Read more
Obituaries

Elaine Cerul Eisenhauer

Elaine Eisenhauer enjoyed gardening, bicycling and her wide circle of friends and volunteer work.
Read more
Obituaries

George R. “Bob” Dumas Jr.

The Villages became George Dumas and his wife Anne's second home in 2005.  They would spend their winter months - and then some - there.   In 2018, Bob and Anne decided to move there on a permanent basis, enjoying retirement to its fullest! 
Read more
Obituaries

Adam D. Czarnecki

Adam Czarnecki served in the Korean War and the Army Reserves for 28 proud years and retired as a Major.
Read more
Obituaries

Christine Pacewicz

Christine Pacewicz was an avid doll collector that started over 30 years ago when her husband bought her the very first one.
Read more
Obituaries

Don Galbreath

Don Galbreath was a lifelong resident of Fruitland Park. He graduated from Leesburg High School in 1972.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Load more

Photos

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Business

Load more

Crime

Load more

Opinions

Load more

Top Stories

Load more

Letters to the Editor

Load more

Crime

Load more

Follow us on social

52,658FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,771FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
73.7 ° F
74 °
73 °
92 %
1.4mph
84 %
Fri
74 °
Sat
64 °
Sun
66 °
Mon
75 °
Tue
70 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment