Crime

Villager arrested after allegedly pointing gun at neighbor in golf cart

Meta Minton

Carl Joseph Iannazzo

A Villager was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun at his neighbor who had been traveling in a golf cart near their neighborhood.

Carl Joseph Iannazzo, 65, is accused of pointing a Ruger .380-caliber LCP at the chest and stomach of his neighbor from the Rhett Villas in the Village of Monarch Grove at about about 9 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Iannazzo said he and his wife had been riding a motorcycle on Henry Loop when they stopped to pick up trash. He said the other man drove up in a golf cart and made “hand gestures” at them. Iannazzo said the other man got out of the golf cart and walked toward him. Iannazzo admitted he pulled out his gun and pointed it at the other man. Iannazzo “claimed he pulled his firearm because he was in fear of the victim’s size and reputation,”  the officer wrote in the report.

The man in the golf cart told police that he drove away after the initial confrontation. He said Iannazzo followed him, honking the horn of his motorcycle. The man said he stopped at Linden Road and Corbin Trail and Iannazzo pulled up next to him “to continue the verbal altercation.” When he pulled back the clear plastic cover to get out of his golf cart, Iannazzo pulled the gun, the man told police. He called 911.

Iannazzo was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,000 bond.

