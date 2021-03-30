John T. “Tommy” Simpson entered into the gates of heaven and into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 26, 2021.

John graduated from Morehead High School in in 1969 and from Appalachian State University in 1973. He worked 31 years for Duke Energy in Eden, NC, retiring in 2010. While living in The Villages, FL, he worked part time for The Villages Golf and Tennis Division at Havana Country Club as a Starter. He was born in Leaksville (Eden) NC and moved to The Villages, FL seven years ago. John was a faithful and active member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, FL and served as a deacon and a member of the audio visual team. He loved the Lord and loved his church. While living in Eden, he was a member of Providence Baptist Church in Stoneville, NC.

Surviving are his devoted wife of 46 years, Kay Shough Simpson, and their non-biological children Candice (Shawn) Mahoney and Aliyah Mahoney of Panama City Beach, FL, and Aaron Mahoney of Colorado Springs, CO, and great grandson, Christian Shawn Mahoney, also of Panama City Beach, FL. Also surviving is his brother Charles “Pete” (Sheila) Simpson of Eden, NC and nephews Clint (Angela) Simpson of Eden, NC and Adam (Samantha) Simpson of Danville, VA and Ty Nations of Eden, NC. He is also survived by a great nephew and great nieces. In addition to his family, he is survived by very close and dear friends, Jeff and Sheri Barker and Charles and Rhonda Johnson. Preceding him in death were his parents, Charles and Lucille Simpson.

Visitation will be at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at Immanuel Baptist Church in Oxford, FL with the funeral service to follow at 2:00 PM. Visitation will also be Saturday, April 3 at 10:30 AM at Ridgeview Memorial Gardens in Eden, NC with the graveside service at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 8015 SE 180th Street (CR102), Oxford, FL 34484 or to Providence Baptist Church, 770 Eden Road, Stoneville, NC 27048.