Non-functioning headlight leads to teen’s arrest with vape pen in Wildwood

A non-functioning headlight led to the arrest of a teenager allegedly in possession of a vape pen in Wildwood.

Davion Lee Nolden, 19, of Sumterville, was driving south on U.S. 301 at about 9:30 p.m. Monday in a red Mercury passenger car when an officer noticed that one of the vehicle’s headlights was not working, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Circle K at 1001 S. Main St.

When the police officer approached the vehicle, the odor of burnt marijuana was detected. During a search of the vehicle, a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) vape pen was found in the center console. It tested positive for marijuana.

Nolden was arrested on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.