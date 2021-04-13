Fenney woman with Pennsylvania license nabbed on DUI charge

A Village of Fenney woman with a Pennsylvania driver’s license was arrested on a drunk driving charge at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 10:30 p.m. Monday to a report of a suspicious person at the recreation center, which was closed. A deputy found a red Chevrolet SUV with its engine running in the eastern side of the parking lot.

The driver was identified as 71-year-old Mary Borgman who lives in the Tupelo Villas in Fenney. The deputy asked Borgman why she was at was at the closed recreation center, and she said she was “waiting for a male subject she had met at the bar to meet her there,” the deputy wrote in the arrest report.

Borgman began to yell at the deputy and demanded to know why she was being harassed. The deputy “could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from her person from a conversational distance through my cloth mask.” The deputy asked Borgman to step out of the vehicle amid concerns she could not safely drive. She refused to step out of the SUV and “kept rolling the window up” while the deputy tried to talk to her.

A lieutenant with the sheriff’s office arrived on the scene and was able to convince Borgman to step out of the vehicle. She got out, but then said she was going to sleep in her vehicle. She pulled away from the deputies and ignored their commands to stop. She was handcuffed and transported to the Sumter County Detention Center where she was offered the chance to participate in field sobriety exercises. She performed the exercises with difficulty. She provided breath samples that registered .031 and .028 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample upon request. However, she refused to participate in a voluntary drug evaluation.

She was booked on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.