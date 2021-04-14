Man accused of attacking boy who tried to protect his mother

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have tracked down and arrested a Wildwood man accused of attacking a boy who tried to protect his mother.

Drayton Lee Bergmann Simpson, 39, was arrested Sunday on a felony charge of child abuse when he was found hiding in a shed, according to an arrest report. He had been sought after the Department of Children and Families launched an investigation in connection with a March 29 incident which took place in a mobile home. Simpson had been arguing with a woman when the boy inserted himself into the situation and told Simpson to “leave her alone.” Simpson grabbed the boy by the neck and began punching him.

The boy was left with swollen eye which had a blood vessel that had burst. The woman said Simpson had “snapped.”

Simpson was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $6,000 bond.