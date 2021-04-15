Suspect jailed after crashing stolen truck during chase by Lady Lake police

By Meta Minton

Floyd Thomas Coburn Jr.
Floyd Thomas Coburn Jr.

A suspect has been jailed after crashing a stolen truck during a chase by Lady Lake police.

The 2005 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen last week from Plaza Lincoln on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Leesburg from a man who works at the dealership. The truck’s owner got off work at about 6 p.m. and found the truck was gone. He’d left a spare set of keys in the toolbox.

A Lady Lake police officer spotted the stolen truck Sunday night on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and began to chase it. The truck was traveling at 75 to 85 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone, “swerving through traffic nearly striking several vehicles,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The truck made a right turn onto County Road 25A in Fruitland Park where it struck a concrete light pole. The driver, later identified as 30-year-old Floyd Thomas Coburn Jr. of Leesburg, crawled out the front passenger window and fled on foot. An officer chased Coburn, bringing him down with a Taser. Coburn was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center for medical evaluation and later transferred to the Lake County Jail where he was being held in a quarantine pod.

Coburn is facing charges of grand theft auto, fleeing law enforcement with disregard for safety of others, resisting arrest and driving while license suspended.

Coburn had been arrested last month in Lady Lake after blocking traffic on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 with a “road closed” sign.

