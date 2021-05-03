Suspect arrested in tire slashing at care facility in The Villages

A romantic rival has been arrested as a suspect in a tire-slashing incident at a care facility in The Villages.

An employee at Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living at 3890 Woodridge Drive reported that he had been at work April 18 when he discovered all four tires of his vehicle had been flattened. He found cut marks in the walls of all four tires, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The man said he suspected his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old George Henry Doucette of Homosassa, of slashing his tires. The man said he has found his tires damaged two previous times, costing him $400. He said he did not report those incidents.

Video surveillance showed Doucette, a former employee of Buffalo Crossings Assisted Living, arriving in the parking lot in a silver Mitsubishi SUV and parking near where the victim’s vehicle was located.

Doucette was contacted by a sheriff’s detective and agreed to an interview Friday at the sheriff’s substation at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. The Frankfurt, Germany native was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief. He was booked at the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and released after posting $1,000 bond.