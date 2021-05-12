Bernard Francis Parker

86.9 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
By Staff Report

Bernard (Chip) Francis Parker was born in Richmond, VA to Fredrick Parker and Yvonne Hickey Parker on September 11th, 1954. He passed away on Monday, May 3rd, 2021 and is survived by his wife Sally Parker and his five children Nathan, Benjamin, Beatrice (Maggie), Jennifer and Chelsea. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren Madison, Cameron, Charlotte, Luke, Tommy, Bellamy and Gavin.

He lived life with a passionate message of love as a wonderful husband, father and grandfather as well he held a great love for his country. He was a true patriot who had a passion for the rich history of our nation and the many wars and battles fought for the freedom of this great country. Most of all he loved his family deeply and without any reservations. He was a great man who will be greatly missed by us all for the rest of our lives. Rest in peace Chip Parker – we love you forever.

