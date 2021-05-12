Measure will strengthen voter ID

A free and secure election is a hallmark of our democratic republic. Casting our vote is a responsibility that we who are blessed to live in a free country must take seriously. The good news is that over the years Florida has taken steps to protect and secure a free and just election process.

To ensure that Florida elections stay secure and honest, Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 90 that makes additional changes to our elections processes including:

Strengthened voter ID

Oversight into ballot drop boxes, requiring supervision from a live person

Ensuring that drop boxes are designated 30 days before an election, so voters know of the location before the election

The equal and fair geographic placement of drop boxes

Prohibiting the mass mailing of ballots, ensuring that only individuals who request a ballot receive one

Bans outside influence from organizations that seek to influence elections, and

Prohibits Elections Supervisors from accepting donations and grants to fund any facet of election operations

In addition, the bill provides transparency into elections by giving voters live access to voter turnout data, requiring “stress tests” for voter registration systems, and prohibiting the solicitation of voters within 150 feet of polling places or drop boxes.

Florida leads the nation in safeguarding elections. The actions taken by Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature will ensure accountability, transparency, and trust in our elections.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.