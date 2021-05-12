80.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Measure will strengthen voter ID

By Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

A free and secure election is a hallmark of our democratic republic. Casting our vote is a responsibility that we who are blessed to live in a free country must take seriously. The good news is that over the years Florida has taken steps to protect and secure a free and just election process.

To ensure that Florida elections stay secure and honest, Gov. DeSantis recently signed SB 90 that makes additional changes to our elections processes including:

  • Strengthened voter ID
  • Oversight into ballot drop boxes, requiring supervision from a live person
  • Ensuring that drop boxes are designated 30 days before an election, so voters know of the location before the election
  • The equal and fair geographic placement of drop boxes
  • Prohibiting the mass mailing of ballots, ensuring that only individuals who request a ballot receive one
  • Bans outside influence from organizations that seek to influence elections, and
  • Prohibits Elections Supervisors from accepting donations and grants to fund any facet of election operations

In addition, the bill provides transparency into elections by giving voters live access to voter turnout data, requiring “stress tests” for voter registration systems, and prohibiting the solicitation of voters within 150 feet of polling places or drop boxes.

Florida leads the nation in safeguarding elections. The actions taken by Gov. DeSantis and the Florida Legislature will ensure accountability, transparency, and trust in our elections.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

