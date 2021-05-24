88.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 24, 2021
type here...

Intoxicated man arrested after allegedly refusing to leave hotel in Wildwood

By Meta Minton

Nathan Michael Hampton
Nathan Michael Hampton

An apparently intoxicated man was arrested after allegedly refusing to leave a hotel in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 11 p.m. Sunday to the Days Inn on State Road 44 where the front desk clerk said she would like to have 41-year-old Nathan Michael Hampton of West Virginia removed from the premises.

The Fort Hood, Texas native became belligerent, according to an arrest report. He stiffened his arms and would not cooperate as a deputy attempted to handcuff him. The deputy was forced to take Hampton to the ground.

He was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Shame on Congressman Daniel Webster

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident contends that Congressman Daniel Webster should be ashamed of himself for his inaction.

Stop the handouts and make people go back to work

A Village of Duval resident contends it’s time to end the handouts and make people go back to work. Read his Letter to the Editor.

A sad commentary on the liberals among us

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers criticism of a previous Letter to the Editor.

Michael MacDonald’s Hitler comparison

A Village of Pennecamp resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to previous letter writer Michael MacDonald, who offered a Hitler comparison.

People want to work

A Stonecrest resident offers his thoughts on the labor shortage, rates of pay and benefits. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos