Intoxicated man arrested after allegedly refusing to leave hotel in Wildwood

An apparently intoxicated man was arrested after allegedly refusing to leave a hotel in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 11 p.m. Sunday to the Days Inn on State Road 44 where the front desk clerk said she would like to have 41-year-old Nathan Michael Hampton of West Virginia removed from the premises.

The Fort Hood, Texas native became belligerent, according to an arrest report. He stiffened his arms and would not cooperate as a deputy attempted to handcuff him. The deputy was forced to take Hampton to the ground.

He was arrested on charges of trespassing and resisting arrest. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.