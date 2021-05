To the Editor:

Just wondering what is going on with the “renovation” at the movie theater in Spanish Springs. Does anyone know? Is anyone curious?

My thoughts are that the “renovation” was to be apartments since The Villages was so sure that they would be approved. Since they are not, nothing has been done. I understand we had a pandemic which could hold up renovations, but it has been way too long.

So, what is really going on? Anyone know?

Maryann Raines

Village of Silver Lake