76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 3, 2021
type here...

Charles C. Brown

By Staff Report

Charles C. Brown
Charles C. Brown

Charles C. “Cooter” Brown, 88, of Wildwood passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Mr. Brown was born November 22, 1932 in Wildwood to Cullen Mason Brown and Debbie Lee (Sellers) Brown. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Cooter retired from CSX Railroad after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he had served as a Trustee for many years. Cooter also belonged to the Wildwood Masonic Lodge, the Shrine Temple in Orlando, the American Legion Post 18 in Wildwood and the Gulf Hammock Fishing Club.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, JoAnn; children, Tawny LaTorre (Wilson), Lisa Blackburn, Joey Sparkman (Joella), Dennis Sparkman (Darlene) and Samantha Sparkman (Patsy); brother, Clyde Brown (Ann); 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to www.cshopice.org.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s time to get rid of the filibuster

A reader from Summerfield contends it is time to get rid of the filibuster in Congress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Help our heroes

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea for helping our heroes.

Villager needs to purge himself of hatred of Donald Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager responds to a previous letter writer and suggests that his fellow Villager needs to purge himself of his hatred of Donald Trump.

China is the real culprit in world pandemic

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to focus on China, the real culprit in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government handouts discourage Americans from working

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident contents that government handouts discourage Americans from working.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos