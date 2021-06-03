Charles C. Brown

Charles C. “Cooter” Brown, 88, of Wildwood passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021.

Mr. Brown was born November 22, 1932 in Wildwood to Cullen Mason Brown and Debbie Lee (Sellers) Brown. He served our country in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. Cooter retired from CSX Railroad after 38 years of service. He was a member of the Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church where he had served as a Trustee for many years. Cooter also belonged to the Wildwood Masonic Lodge, the Shrine Temple in Orlando, the American Legion Post 18 in Wildwood and the Gulf Hammock Fishing Club.

Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, JoAnn; children, Tawny LaTorre (Wilson), Lisa Blackburn, Joey Sparkman (Joella), Dennis Sparkman (Darlene) and Samantha Sparkman (Patsy); brother, Clyde Brown (Ann); 12 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 AM with the funeral service beginning at 10:00 AM, Friday, June 4, 2021 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery, Wildwood. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be directed to www.cshopice.org.