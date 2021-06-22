87.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Catherine Tomes

By Staff Report

Catherine Tomes
Catherine Tomes

Catherine Tomes, 90 of Lady Lake FL, passed away on June 16, 2021. She was born on June 7, 1931, in Somerville, MA and shortly thereafter her family returned to Catalina, NFLD CA.

Catherine was a beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend, always ready to help a neighbor however she could and volunteered with Meals on Wheels in New York for several years. She loved to travel, first in the military, across the US and Europe, then throughout the US camping with her husband. She saw the good in people and enjoyed socializing with and entertaining family and friends whenever possible.

She is survived by her husband of 66 yrs., Lawrence Tomes, daughter Mary Ann Nivens (Jim), sisters Rita Hoffman and Bernadette Hogan and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Sutton, Richard Sutton, and Robert Sutton, her sisters Ellen Nolan, Mary Hogan, Alice Whalen and her son David Tomes.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church in Lady Lake, FL at 8:30 June 30, 2021, followed by interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in her name.

