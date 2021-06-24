73.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 24, 2021
Driver who yielded to ambulance injured when rear-ended by another vehicle in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A driver who yielded to an ambulance was injured when her vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle in The Villages.

The driver had been westbound on County Road 466 at 9:26 a.m. Thursday when she yielded to an ambulance which went through the red light while traveling northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman who yielded to the ambulance was taken to UF Health The Villages Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. The driver who caused the rear-end collision also suffered minor injuries and was taken to The Villages hospital. The driver who caused the accident was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

