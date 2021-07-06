Woman crashes car after leading police on chase at speed of more than 100 mph

A woman crashed her car after leading police on a chase at a speed of more than 100 miles per hour.

Paige Rhiannon Shipman, 20, of Lady Lake, was driving a car at 1:16 a.m. Saturday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer running radar noticed her vehicle was traveling at 60 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Another officer began to pursue her vehicle, but she sped up. She was traveling at 88 mph when she ran through a red light at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Griffin View Drive. As the chase continued, she was fleeing at a speed of 108 mph and the officer lost sight of her vehicle, the report said.

The North Carolina native crashed the car in the vicinity of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lemon Street.

“The left front rotor and axle were severely damaged rendering the sedan inoperable,” the officer wrote in the report.

Shipman was not present at the crash site and had gone to find her boyfriend. When she was located, Shipman claimed she had “anxiety” and had never been stopped by law enforcement. She was “sweating profusely” and “breathing faster,” the report noted.

She was arrested on a second degree felony charge of fleeing to elude law enforcement. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $10,000 bond.