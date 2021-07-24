88.8 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Moyer Recreation Center Billiards Hall will be closed for maintenance

By Staff Report

The Moyer Village Recreation Center Billiards Hall (Valencia Room) will be closed for maintenance Wednesday, Aug. 11 through Friday, Aug.13.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Moyer Recreation Center at 674-8440.

