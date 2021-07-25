Patricia Ann McAllister, 75, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 5, 2021. She was born November 25, 1945 to Thomas and Elsie (Benson) Murphy.

Pat graduated from Andover High School, Linthicum, Maryland in 1963. She later went on to get her degree in Early Childhood Education from Bowie State University. She taught Special Education in Baltimore.

Pat’s greatest passion was writing. She was a longtime member of the Writers 4 Kids group in The Villages. Many of her stories and poems have been published. She also loved telling jokes. She had a knack for remembering them and would share these with everyone she met. Pat had an outgoing personality and a positive attitude. She was very generous, always giving to others. She will be truly missed.

Pat is survived by her son Brian Lutz and his wife Fanny; her sister Fran Faro; her sister Kathy Plourde and her husband Chip; nephew Steve Faro; nephew Tommy Faro; nephew Billy Faro and his wife Meredith.

A memorial service will be held at Fairway Christian Church in The Villages on Thursday, July 29th at 10:30 a.m.