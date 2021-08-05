Oxford man arrested with drugs outside arcade in Lady Lake

An Oxford man with drugs was arrested outside an arcade on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol near the Good Times arcade early Wednesday morning when he spotted 30-year-old Anthony Travis Erskine getting out of a blue Dodge Durango. The deputy recognized Erskine from previous encounters. A check revealed Erskine’s license was suspended in July and he was wanted on four Marion County warrants.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on Erskine’s vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search turned up marijuana and methamphetamine.

Erskine, who had been arrested in 2019 on drug and weapons charges, was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the outstanding Marion County warrants.