Mary Kathryn Ordaz

Mary Kathryn (Mary Kay) Sheehan Ordaz, 69, died on August 10, 2021.

Ms. Ordaz was born in Milwaukee, WI, moved to Washington, IL in her youth, and then lived in Mexico City, Mexico for almost 50 years. She moved to The Villages 6 years ago.

She was a teacher for 15 years, and then became a principal/part owner of a preparatory school for 10 years. However, her favorite “job” was being a stay at home mom, where she also tutored students in the English language as well as teaching piano. While in Mexico City, she was a volunteer for many years at the local hospital. She also worked for The Villages for the last 4 years.

Ms. Ordaz liked to dance, bowl, read and go to water aerobics, and trips to the ocean. But mostly, her favorite moments were spent with those she loved.

She is survived by her beloved family: daughter Barbara (Alejandro) Tornel, her grandsons Alex and Patricio; brothers Terry (Nancy), Kevin (Pam), Tim (Susie), Mark (Renee) and Pat (Barb); sister Barb (Paul), and her partner Barry Manili, as well as many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Donald Sheehan, and one brother, Dennis (Robin).

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Jude Hospital.