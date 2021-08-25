90.7 F
The Villages
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
By Staff Report

THE VILLAGES— James I. Thomas, age 82, formerly of Lima, Ohio, passed away August 13, 2021, at The Villages Regional Hospital.

He was born Jan. 21, 1939 in Marion, OH, to Donald R. and A. Earlene (Reynolds) Thomas who preceded him in death. On Aug. 19, 1960 he married Mary Jane Dickinson Thomas who survives in The Villages, FL.

Surviving are their children: Lisa (Eric) Lowry of West Chester, OH and Michael J. Thomas of Charleston, SC; grandchildren: Justin (Olga) Lowry, Jessica (Adam) Wald, Kailin Thomas and Hannah Thomas; great-grandchildren: Arya Wald, Josie Lowry and Logan James Lowry; and a brother: Jeffrey (Greg Benson) Thomas of Cridersville.

He is preceded in death by the following siblings: Jerry Thomas, John Thomas and Joseph Thomas.

Mr. Thomas retired from the Ford Motor Company, Lima Engine Plant after 25 years. He loved to golf. He was a veteran, serving in the U.S. Army.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at the Eastside Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Rev. Wanda Werking to officiate the service. Entombment will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery Mausoleum following the service. Visitation will be on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Moffitt Cancer Hospital, Tampa, FL

