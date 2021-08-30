Police need help to find suspect who stole electric bicycle parked at Target

Police are asking for help from the public in the search for a suspect who stole an electric bicycle parked at Target at Rolling Acres Road in The Villages.

The bicycle valued at $2,000 had been parked in the customer rack in front of the store at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lady Lake Police Department Detective Butch Perdue. The bicycle had been locked to the rack.

A white middle-aged man rode up on a bicycle and then met a pickup truck and its driver in the parking lot where he obtained bolt cutters. He cut the lock off the electric bicycle and rode away, following the truck described as a green GMC. He put the bicycle he had been riding into the bed of the pickup truck.

If you have any information about the suspect or the pickup truck, call the Lady Lake Police Department at (352) 751-1560.