88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, August 30, 2021
type here...

Police need help to find suspect who stole electric bicycle parked at Target

By Staff Report

Police are asking for help from the public in the search for a suspect who stole an electric bicycle parked at Target at Rolling Acres Road in The Villages.

The bicycle valued at $2,000 had been parked in the customer rack in front of the store at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lady Lake Police Department Detective Butch Perdue. The bicycle had been locked to the rack.

Police are looking for suspect who stole an electric bicycle parked at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages
Police are looking for this suspect who stole an electric bicycle parked at Target at Rolling Acres Plaza in The Villages.

A white middle-aged man rode up on a bicycle and then met a pickup truck and its driver in the parking lot where he obtained bolt cutters. He cut the lock off the electric bicycle and rode away, following the truck described as a green GMC. He put the bicycle he had been riding into the bed of the pickup truck.

The suspect obtained bolt cutters from this truck to aid in the theft of the electric bicycle.
The suspect obtained bolt cutters from this truck to aid in the theft of the electric bicycle.

If you have any information about the suspect or the pickup truck, call the Lady Lake Police Department at (352) 751-1560. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Responding to letter from Bruno Falvo about Sumter County meeting

A Village of Ashland resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor critical of Sumter County Commissioner Oren Miller.

Cost to repair sinkhole at Moyer Recreation Center

A Village of Caroline resident is wondering why the Project Wide Advisory Committee doesn’t have insurance to cover sinkhole damage. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Gov. DeSantis needs to declare a state of emergency

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time for Gov. Ron DeSantis to declare a state of emergency to combat the deadly toll of COVID-19.

We need an investigation into sinkholes

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident wonders why there is no insurance to pay for the cost of sinkhole repairs at a pond.

Villager objects to ‘false’ attack on Gov. DeSantis

A Village of Piedmont resident is objecting to a “false” attack on Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos