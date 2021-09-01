73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, September 1, 2021
type here...

Boyfriend arrested after allegedly firing shot during argument over breakup

By Meta Minton

Eugene Dixon
Eugene Dixon

A boyfriend was arrested after allegedly firing a shot into the air during an argument with a woman who wanted to break up with him.

Eugene Dixon, 49, of Wildwood, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault after a .25-caliber shell casing was recovered from the front yard of the residence he shares with the woman on Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The woman, who has been in a relationship with Dixon since 2012, said they had been arguing when Dixon got angry, pulled up his shirt and brandished a small, black handgun that had been tucked inside his waistband. He fired one shot in the air and then fled toward his aunt’s home. Officers found Dixon in the 300 block of Mill Street. He admitted he had gotten into a verbal argument with the woman.

“She gets jealous and doesn’t like it when I leave the house,” he told police.

He denied being in possession of a firearm. He has nine previous felony convictions. In 2017, Dixon was sentenced to six months behind bars in a 2016 purse snatching at Bargains & Blessings thrift shop on Main Street in Wildwood.

Due to his criminal history, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Sumter County administration failed to notice ambulance deficiencies

In an open letter to the Sumter County Commission, a Village of Buttonwood man argues that the Sumter County administration failed to notice ambulance deficiencies.

America could descend into authoritarianism

A reader from Jupiter Beach warns that hard-right authoritarianism represented by a Republican Party controlled by Donald Trump is a threat to our democracy. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Letter wrongly blames Biden for ‘debacle’ in Afghanistan

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Virginia Trace resident rebuts an assertion put forth by a previous letter writer blaming President Biden for the “debacle” in Afghanistan.

Villages-News.com reports too much crime

A Summerfield resident echoes the sentiments of a previous letter writer who complained about crime reporting in Villages-News.com. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump set the stage for what we are seeing in Afghanistan

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump set the stage for what we are seeing in Afghanistan.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos