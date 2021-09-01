Boyfriend arrested after allegedly firing shot during argument over breakup

A boyfriend was arrested after allegedly firing a shot into the air during an argument with a woman who wanted to break up with him.

Eugene Dixon, 49, of Wildwood, was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and aggravated assault after a .25-caliber shell casing was recovered from the front yard of the residence he shares with the woman on Jackson Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The woman, who has been in a relationship with Dixon since 2012, said they had been arguing when Dixon got angry, pulled up his shirt and brandished a small, black handgun that had been tucked inside his waistband. He fired one shot in the air and then fled toward his aunt’s home. Officers found Dixon in the 300 block of Mill Street. He admitted he had gotten into a verbal argument with the woman.

“She gets jealous and doesn’t like it when I leave the house,” he told police.

He denied being in possession of a firearm. He has nine previous felony convictions. In 2017, Dixon was sentenced to six months behind bars in a 2016 purse snatching at Bargains & Blessings thrift shop on Main Street in Wildwood.

Due to his criminal history, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.