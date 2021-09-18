John J. Crowne

John J. (Jack) Crowne, 69, passed peacefully in his home after a battle with esophageal cancer. John was born in Charlestown, Massachusetts on May 19, 1952 to the late Thomas E. and Mary B. (Luccio) Crowne Houde. He is survived by his wife, Kathy (Curtin) Crowne of 23 years; his siblings, Ellen McGowan, Carolyn Cunningham, and Steven (WanJing) Crowne; his son, Colin (Chatchey) Crowne; stepchildren, Leslie (Kevin) Ober, Kristin (Jeff) Franks; Jason (Amanda) Schreier; and Jessica (Blake) Valentine; several nieces and nephews, and twelve grandchildren, who absolutely adored their Papa.

John attended the prestigious Boston Latin School and went on to graduate from Boston College and New England School of Law before working for legal services in Wisconsin and Massachusetts. He eventually opened his own practice before retiring from Verizon Communications as Contracts Manager. A talented athlete, John loved playing basketball and spent many hours on the hardwood court with his friends.

He was introduced to music by his father early in life as a member of the Boston Crusaders drum and bugle corps. He was a gifted musician who enjoyed playing guitar, piano, and harmonica, among other things. He had a penchant for Neil Young music and had a voice that sounded eerily similar. When he wasn’t playing with the music group he helped form when he retired to The Villages, Florida, he was out on the golf course with his wife and friends. John didn’t know a stranger and will be forever remembered for his hilarious, witty sense of of humor. You couldn’t be in his presence and not be led to laughter. He was incredibly kind, funny, and oh so smaht (yes, he still had that east coast accent!). He is going to be missed by MANY.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.