Monday, October 4, 2021
Police taser man attempting to break into elderly couple’s home in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Jamie Brendon Stroud
Police were forced to taser a man who attempted to break into the home of an elderly couple in The Villages.

Law enforcement responded at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday to the manufactured home on the shore of Paradise Lake on Tarrson Boulevard on the Historic Side of The Villages where 33-year-old Jamie Brendon Stroud attempted to enter the home through the carport, rear lanai and front door, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Police arrived and found Stroud, who lives at 803 Orchid St., also on the Historic Side of The Villages. Stroud told police he believed he lived in the Tarrson Boulevard home he had been trying to enter. An officer called for backup and tried to subdue Stroud, who would not comply with the officer’s orders. The officer held Stroud at taser-point until the second officer arrived. He continued to resist orders from the officers and was tasered in the lower chest and stomach.

An ambulance crew arrived on the scene and placed Stroud on a stretcher. He attempted to unbuckle himself from the restraints. He was given medication “to calm him down,” the arrest report said. Stroud was transported to Leesburg Regional Medical Center. Once he was medically cleared, the Kansas native was transported to the Lake County Jail where he was booked on charges of burglary, resisting arrest and trespassing. Bond was set at $2,000.

