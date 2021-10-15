79.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, October 15, 2021
type here...

Official blames homeowners for displaying Properties of The Villages banner

By Meta Minton

An official with The Villages District government said Friday that homeowners are to blame for Properties of The Villages displaying banners at their residences.

Elected supervisors have been questioning why Properties of The Villages is allowed to display its prominent feather banners to advertise open houses. Some supervisors have suggested that Properties of The Villages is receiving special treatment with Community Standards turning a blind eye to the large pennants.

A Properties of The Villages feather banner on display
A Properties of The Villages feather banner on display

It was a topic brought up at Friday’s meeting of the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker said the homeowners are ultimately to blame for the placement of the feather flags in their yards.

His opinion was backed up legal counsel Mark Brionez.

“They (the homeowners) are the ones bound by the deed restriction and they know it is not permitted,” Brionez said.

However, supervisors did not accept that explanation.

“That’s a cop out and you know it,” said Supervisor Reed Panos.

He alleged that Properties of The Villages receives special treatment.

“We should have standards that are the same,” Panos said.

He added that the homeowners are not the ones “putting up the signs.”

CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow asked about the dialogue with Properties of The Villages.

“The question is have they been informed not to use those signs?” Kadow asked.

Blocker said there have been conversations with Properties of The Villages as recently as three weeks ago.

“We will go back to them again,” Blocker said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Water sales by Lady Lake to Sumter County residents

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends the Town of Lady Lake has no business providing water for development across the line in Sumter County.

Don’t believe the Daily Sun when it comes to Reverse One Sumter

A Lake Panasoffkee resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to set the record straight on representation on the Sumter County Commission.

Ed McGinty vows to return to Hadley pool

Villager Ed McGinty, who faces a stalking charge after a political disagreement at a swimming pool in The Villages, has vowed to return to that pool later this month. Read his Letter to the Editor.

American citizens abandoned in Afghanistan

A Village of Mallory Square, in a Letter to the Editor, blames president Biden for “abandoning” American citizens in Afghanistan.

Sumter County Republican Club has become a clique

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bonita resident objects to an upcoming fundraiser being put on by the Sumter County Republican Club.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos