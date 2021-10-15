Official blames homeowners for displaying Properties of The Villages banner

An official with The Villages District government said Friday that homeowners are to blame for Properties of The Villages displaying banners at their residences.

Elected supervisors have been questioning why Properties of The Villages is allowed to display its prominent feather banners to advertise open houses. Some supervisors have suggested that Properties of The Villages is receiving special treatment with Community Standards turning a blind eye to the large pennants.

It was a topic brought up at Friday’s meeting of the Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors.

Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker said the homeowners are ultimately to blame for the placement of the feather flags in their yards.

His opinion was backed up legal counsel Mark Brionez.

“They (the homeowners) are the ones bound by the deed restriction and they know it is not permitted,” Brionez said.

However, supervisors did not accept that explanation.

“That’s a cop out and you know it,” said Supervisor Reed Panos.

He alleged that Properties of The Villages receives special treatment.

“We should have standards that are the same,” Panos said.

He added that the homeowners are not the ones “putting up the signs.”

CDD 5 Chairman Gary Kadow asked about the dialogue with Properties of The Villages.

“The question is have they been informed not to use those signs?” Kadow asked.

Blocker said there have been conversations with Properties of The Villages as recently as three weeks ago.

“We will go back to them again,” Blocker said.