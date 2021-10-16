Lady Lake woman jailed after spotted throwing out McDonald’s bag

A Lady Lake woman was arrested after she was spotted throwing out a cup and bag from McDonald’s.

Danielle Renee Tanner, 41, who lives at the Rolling Acres Apartments on County Road 466 in Lady Lake, was driving a silver 2010 Buick Lucerne at 5:15 p.m. Thursday when she threw a bag and cup from the vehicle as she was turning from South Clay Avenue onto County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When a police officer asked about the litter during a traffic stop, the Florida native said she had been at the fast-food restaurant and admitted she had thrown the items out onto the roadway. A check revealed the certified nursing assistant’s driver’s license was valid “for business purposes only.” Tanner has seven convictions for driving while license suspended.

Tanner was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. She was issued a ticket for littering. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000.