The Opera Club is inviting all southern Villagers to a meet and greet from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Everglades Recreation Center.

Those attending will hear music by Maestro Bill Doherty and his celebrated singers. The meet and greet will provide an opportunity to chat with board members to learn about the Opera Club and the Harold Schwartz Music Scholarships.

Coffee and dessert will be served.

Admission is free but a Villages ID is required.