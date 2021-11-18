69.2 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 18, 2021
Judith Galocy

By Staff Report
Judith Galocy, of Stonecrest, passed away peacefully on October 30, 2021, at the age of 77. She was born in East Chicago, Indiana and graduated from Highland High School in Highland, Indiana. She was a business owner for a home improvement company.

After moving to Stonecrest, Judy was active in numerous clubs and enjoyed playing cards. Her friends and family will miss her sense of humor, compassion for others, and her trivia answers. She impacted many lives by putting others first and her willingness to lend a hand in their time of need. She set an example of how to live a life of service to others that was admired by her friends and family.

Judy is survived by her sons Scott (Elisabeth) Galocy of Cincinnati, Ohio and David (Kelly) Galocy of Crown Point, Indiana. She is further survived by four Galocy grandchildren: Christopher, Zachary, Quinn, and Haley. She is also survived by two brothers, Bob Kurtz, Joel Kurtz, and a sister Beth Kurtz. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Jane Kurtz, and her husband, Robert Galocy.

A celebration of Judy’s life will be held on December 3, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. at St. Timothy Catholic Church, The Villages. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul at St. Timothy.

