Lucille L. Brennan

Lucille L. “Luci” (Lamothe) Brennan, 81, of Bridgewater, MA, passed away on December 10, 2021 at home under the care of her loving family and hospice, due to complications related to systemic scleroderma. She was the loving wife of the late Thomas M. Brennan. Luci was born on September 11, 1940 in Woonsocket, RI. She was the daughter of the late Irene (Poirier) Lamothe and Philip Lamothe. She was raised in Woonsocket, RI and later spent time in Ellenville, NY and Salisbury, MD. She received a degree from Salisbury State College. She returned to Bellingham, MA in 1964 where she lived until she soon met the love of her life, Tom Brennan, on a vacation weekend to Cape Cod. Luci was a devoted wife and mother of three. She raised her family in Wellesley, MA, and loved spending every summer at her vacation home in the Great Sand Lakes section of Harwich. She was a member of the Wellesley Junior Women’s Club and was involved in several charities including UNICEF and the Alzheimer’s Foundation. She served for several years as Secretary of the Great Sand Lakes Association Board of Directors. Luci enjoyed cooking and entertaining friends and family. She loved to shop and always maintained a fashionable flare. She loved the Patriots and Tom Brady. In retirement, Luci had an active social life in the Villages, FL, where she enjoyed spending warm winters with the southern branch of her family and many transplanted Harwich friends. Luci is survived by her children, Thomas J. Brennan and his wife, Suzanne, Catherine Brennan Frazier and her husband, Joseph, and Stephen P. Brennan and his wife, Christine. She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Michael, Meghan, Matthew, Melyssa, Tommy, Emily, Bridget and Andrew; and her three brothers, Norman Lamothe, Ronald Lamothe and Gerald Lamothe and by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Luci lived a beautiful and faith-filled life. For over 20 years she was sole caretaker for her husband Tom who suffered with Alzheimer’s disease. She did so in a loving way with never a complaint. She was truly heartbroken following his death in 2018. She will be deeply missed and cherished forever by her family. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated for the repose of Luci’s soul at Holy Trinity Church, 246 Main St., West Harwich on Thursday December 16 at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow in Island Pond Cemetery, Harwich. Calling Hours will be held at the Chapman Funerals & Cremations, Blute Chapel, 678 Main St., Harwich, MA on Wednesday from 4:00 PM – 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Luci’s memory to the Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923.