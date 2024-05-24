88.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 24, 2024
type here...

Don’t cry about your wet newspaper!

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

So sorry that poor old Roy got a soggy newspaper. It must have ruined his whole weekend. Hey Roy wake up and smell the roses this is the 23rd largest newspaper in the United States and the only one out of the top 25 whose circulation keeps getting bigger and bigger because of that mean old internet. We sometimes forget to be thankful for all the things that we have. These people that deliver our newspapers in the very early hours are to be blessed not criticized in my view. Sometimes the forecast is not correct but they do a great job. When you leave to go up north they stop the paper and your bill until you return. This is not something they have to do, it’s something they choose to do. For some reason we have way more whiners in our community than we would like and some of those whines are justified but come on not a soggy newspaper eh? So try to be a little more joyful. Just my opinion, life is too short.

Robin Perry
Village of Orange Blossom

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Golf courses in The Villages are immensely overused

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that the golf courses in The Villages are suffering from immense overuse.

Webster’s bootlicking is obvious and he has to go

A Village of Belle Aire resident is appalled by Congressman Daniel Webster’s obvious “bootlicking” at the Trump trial in New York City. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Oren Miller is back despite efforts of Developer, Daily Sun and DeSantis

A Village of Briar Meadow resident said she is thrilled to see Oren Miller reinstated to the Sumter Commission, despite being railroaded by the Developer, The Villages Daily Sun and Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump’s trial a big waste of tax dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Summerhill resident contends that former President Trump’s trial in Manhattan is a waste of tax dollars.

Future Villager wonders about arrests of unlicensed drivers

A Maryland resident with plans to move to The Villages has been reading Villages-News.com and wonders what happens to all of the unlicensed drivers who are being arrested.

Photos