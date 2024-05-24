Don’t cry about your wet newspaper!

To the Editor:

So sorry that poor old Roy got a soggy newspaper. It must have ruined his whole weekend. Hey Roy wake up and smell the roses this is the 23rd largest newspaper in the United States and the only one out of the top 25 whose circulation keeps getting bigger and bigger because of that mean old internet. We sometimes forget to be thankful for all the things that we have. These people that deliver our newspapers in the very early hours are to be blessed not criticized in my view. Sometimes the forecast is not correct but they do a great job. When you leave to go up north they stop the paper and your bill until you return. This is not something they have to do, it’s something they choose to do. For some reason we have way more whiners in our community than we would like and some of those whines are justified but come on not a soggy newspaper eh? So try to be a little more joyful. Just my opinion, life is too short.

Robin Perry

Village of Orange Blossom