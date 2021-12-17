Bob White, age 57, of Richmond, Indiana, passed away away unexpectedly Thursday, December 2, 2021. Bob was born on September 12, 1964, in Clinton, Indiana, to Robert A. and Linda Nevins White. He was a 1982 graduate of South Montgomery High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Indiana State University in 1986. Bob moved to Richmond from Lafayette, Indiana, and had previously lived in Johnson City, Tennessee. While in Lafayette, he had been a general manager at Ryan’s Steakhouse. Bob was a transporter for Safeway Drive-Away and formerly owned Richmond 40 Bowl. He was an avid sports fan, who loved NASCAR and Indy Car racing. Bob also loved the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts. He was a wonderful husband and father, who worked hard every single day to provide for his family. His love for his family was only matched by the love for his many pets. Bob will be severely missed by those who knew and loved him. Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Cindy White; son, Eric White of Muncie, Indiana, and grandcats, Sadie and Marie; mother, Linda White of Crawfordsville, Indiana; aunt, Karen White of Rockville, Indiana; nieces; nephews; and many friends. He was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Ed and Mary Kay White and Lloyd and Helen Nevins; uncles, Mac and Jack White; and aunt, Vera White.

A Celebration of Life for Bob White will be from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. Saturday, December 18, 2021, at the Centerville Christian Church Family Center, 111 North Morton Ave., Centerville. Arrangements are being handled by Doan & Mills Funeral Home, 790 National Road West, Richmond.Memorial contributions may be made to: Help The Animals, Inc., P.O. Box 117, Richmond, IN 47375.