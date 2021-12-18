71.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, December 18, 2021
type here...

Opening date targeted for new restaurant right outside The Villages

By Staff Report

An opening date has been targeted for a new restaurant opening right outside The Villages.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will reportedly begin service on Wednesday at its new restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

The new Chipotle restaurant is reportedly opening Wednesday
The new Chipotle restaurant is reportedly opening Wednesday.

Hiring has begun and final cosmetic touches are being made  at the former Sweet Tomatoes restaurant at 508 U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sweet Tomatoes had a popular buffet-style service, but the restaurant was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chipotle specializes in tacos and mission burritos that are made to order in front of the customer. The new restaurant will feature a drive-through window and an outdoor dining area.

Chipotle already has nearly 200 locations in Florida, including Ocala and Leesburg. Chipotle has 3,000 restaurants, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

 

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his thoughts on the trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is a reason people keep dying of COVID-19

A Village of Springdale resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about the reason behind the continuing number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Reproductive rights

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor concedes the topic of reproductive rights is controversial, but hopes the viewpoints of both sides can be heard.

Sumter County Animal Services thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Sumter County Animal Services is thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue for getting some dogs one-step closer to their "fur-ever" homes.

The latest warning from Dr. Fauci

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the latest warning from Dr. Fauci.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos