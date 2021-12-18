Opening date targeted for new restaurant right outside The Villages

An opening date has been targeted for a new restaurant opening right outside The Villages.

Chipotle Mexican Grill will reportedly begin service on Wednesday at its new restaurant at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

Hiring has begun and final cosmetic touches are being made at the former Sweet Tomatoes restaurant at 508 U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Sweet Tomatoes had a popular buffet-style service, but the restaurant was a casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chipotle specializes in tacos and mission burritos that are made to order in front of the customer. The new restaurant will feature a drive-through window and an outdoor dining area.

Chipotle already has nearly 200 locations in Florida, including Ocala and Leesburg. Chipotle has 3,000 restaurants, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.