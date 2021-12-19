68.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 19, 2021
type here...

Maria Gamble Lederer

By Staff Report
Maria Gamble Lederer
Maria Gamble Ledere

Maria Gamble Lederer, age 88, died peacefully in The Villages, FL surrounded by family on December 3, 2021. Maria was the daughter of Cary Breckinridge Gamble III and Maria Bland Symington Gamble of Baltimore, MD. Maria’s father worked in the family business, USF&G in Baltimore MD and her mother stayed at home and raised her three children. Maria was born and raised in Baltimore she attended Garrison Forest School and Ashley Hall (Charleston, SC). During her years in college, she attended Pine Manor and finished her education at the Maryland Institute of Art where she studied design. While attending college she was a member of the Junior League of Baltimore, a national charity organization that assists woman in need. She met her future husband Henry A. Lederer III at the Santa Clause Anonymous charity event sponsored by the Junior League. They married on June 16, 1956. She raised her two children while still giving back to her community, enjoying pastel drawing, tennis, golf, and bowling at Elkridge Club; Baltimore Country Club; L’hirondelle Club where she continued to be a member. Maria’s passion for travel brought her too many exotic places over the years. She managed to make it around the world several times enjoying different cultures and the meeting wonderful friends along the way aboard various cruise lines. She had passion for being with friends and entertaining using her special culinary skills. She was a member of the Wine and Food Society where she hosted many events at her home. She was an avid baker and made the best hot milk cake in town. Maria was a loving wife, mother, and friend. Maria is survived by her bother Cary B. Gamble IV of Costa Rica; daughter Maria (Peggy) G. Lederer of Hampstead, MD; Son and Daughter In-law Henry A. Lederer IV and Nicole N. Lederer of Ruxton, MD; Brother In-law William Spencer-Strong of The Villages, FL. Her husband Henry A. Lederer III and sister Vera Spencer-Strong precede her in death.

Interment will be private. A celebration of life will take place in December.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota

A Village of Mallory Square resident offers his thoughts on the trial of Officer Kim Potter in Minnesota. Read his Letter to the Editor.

There is a reason people keep dying of COVID-19

A Village of Springdale resident responds to a previous Letter to the Editor about the reason behind the continuing number of deaths due to COVID-19.

Reproductive rights

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor concedes the topic of reproductive rights is controversial, but hopes the viewpoints of both sides can be heard.

Sumter County Animal Services thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue

Sumter County Animal Services is thankful to Big Dog Ranch Rescue for getting some dogs one-step closer to their "fur-ever" homes.

The latest warning from Dr. Fauci

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers his take on the latest warning from Dr. Fauci.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos