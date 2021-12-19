Maria Gamble Lederer, age 88, died peacefully in The Villages, FL surrounded by family on December 3, 2021. Maria was the daughter of Cary Breckinridge Gamble III and Maria Bland Symington Gamble of Baltimore, MD. Maria’s father worked in the family business, USF&G in Baltimore MD and her mother stayed at home and raised her three children. Maria was born and raised in Baltimore she attended Garrison Forest School and Ashley Hall (Charleston, SC). During her years in college, she attended Pine Manor and finished her education at the Maryland Institute of Art where she studied design. While attending college she was a member of the Junior League of Baltimore, a national charity organization that assists woman in need. She met her future husband Henry A. Lederer III at the Santa Clause Anonymous charity event sponsored by the Junior League. They married on June 16, 1956. She raised her two children while still giving back to her community, enjoying pastel drawing, tennis, golf, and bowling at Elkridge Club; Baltimore Country Club; L’hirondelle Club where she continued to be a member. Maria’s passion for travel brought her too many exotic places over the years. She managed to make it around the world several times enjoying different cultures and the meeting wonderful friends along the way aboard various cruise lines. She had passion for being with friends and entertaining using her special culinary skills. She was a member of the Wine and Food Society where she hosted many events at her home. She was an avid baker and made the best hot milk cake in town. Maria was a loving wife, mother, and friend. Maria is survived by her bother Cary B. Gamble IV of Costa Rica; daughter Maria (Peggy) G. Lederer of Hampstead, MD; Son and Daughter In-law Henry A. Lederer IV and Nicole N. Lederer of Ruxton, MD; Brother In-law William Spencer-Strong of The Villages, FL. Her husband Henry A. Lederer III and sister Vera Spencer-Strong precede her in death.

Interment will be private. A celebration of life will take place in December.