Saturday, December 25, 2021
CDD 5 supervisor who backed anonymous complaints will run for re-election

By Meta Minton
CDD 5 Supervisor Gerald Knoll is running for re-election.

A Community Development District 5 supervisor who backed the anonymous complaint system will run for re-election next year.

Gerald Knoll of the Village of Belvedere has pre-filed to run again for his seat on the CDD 5 Board of Supervisors.

The longtime supervisor was on the losing side of a 3-2 vote which saw CDD 5 become the first CDD to stop accepting anonymous complaints when it comes to deed compliance.

CDD 5 Board Chairman Gary Kadow, who voted to stop accepting anonymous complaints, is also running for re-election.

