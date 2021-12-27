More cars line up for COVID-19 testing at site located in The Villages

More cars were lining up Monday for COVID-19 testing at a site located in The Villages.

There was an undeniable increase in the number of cars at the privately operated testing site on County Road 466 next to the Hampton Inn. Last week, there was no line and cars entering and exiting were few and far between.

Overall, the daily positivity rate for all new COVID-19 cases throughout Florida was 13.8 percent, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread in the Sunshine State. The state reported 125,201 new cases in the most-recent weekly period.