Monday, December 27, 2021
Villager employed at Belk arrested in alleged gift card theft scheme

By Meta Minton
Theresa Benefield Castillo
Theresa Benefield Castillo

A Villager employed at Belk has been arrested in an alleged gift card theft scheme.

Theresa Benefield Castillo, 55, who lives at 806 Jason Drive in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested Thursday on a charge of grand theft.

She was caught on surveillance video at the La Plaza Grande store between Dec. 15 and 21 conducting product returns and converting the money into 13 gift cards with a total value of $1,633.13, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She used the gift cards to purchase merchandise.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $2,000 bond.

