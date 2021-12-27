66.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, December 27, 2021
type here...

Wildwood man jailed after punching medical staffer at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital

By Meta Minton
Alexander Barrett
Alexander Barrett

A Wildwood man was jailed after punching a medical staffer at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

Alex Michael Barrett, 22, was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation at about 1 a.m. Christmas Day by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Barrett tried to flee the hospital and was being restrained by staffers, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Barrett punched a staffer, leaving him with lacerations across the left side of his forehead. Barrett attempted to run out of the hospital, but staffers were able to restrain him to a hospital bed and call law enforcement.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Look behind the curtain to understand the arrests of Commissioners Miller and Search

A Village of Winfred resident, in Letter to the Editor, delves into the reasons that Sumter Commissioners Gary Search and Oren Miller find themselves in the crosshairs.

Are Villagers embarrassed by national headlines?

A snowbird who is a regular visitor to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, asks if Villagers are embarrassed seeing themselves in national headlines.

Rep. Webster should modify his ‘Christmas’ greeting

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident suggests that Congressman Daniel Webster modify his “Christmas” greeting.

Progressives are anti-business and rely on big government

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends progressives are actually anti-business and rely on big government. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Test the COVID-19 vaccines on the politicians

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers the idea that we ought to test the COVID-19 vaccine on politicians.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos