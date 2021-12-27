Wildwood man jailed after punching medical staffer at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital

A Wildwood man was jailed after punching a medical staffer at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital.

Alex Michael Barrett, 22, was transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation at about 1 a.m. Christmas Day by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

Barrett tried to flee the hospital and was being restrained by staffers, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department. Barrett punched a staffer, leaving him with lacerations across the left side of his forehead. Barrett attempted to run out of the hospital, but staffers were able to restrain him to a hospital bed and call law enforcement.

He was arrested on a felony charge of battery and booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000.