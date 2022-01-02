81 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Moyer Recreation Center family pool will be closed later this month

By Staff Report

The Moyer Recreation Center family pool will be closed for maintenance Friday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Jan. 29.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Moyer Village Recreation Center at (352) 674-8440.

