The Moyer Recreation Center family pool will be closed for maintenance Friday, Jan. 21 through Saturday, Jan. 29.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact Moyer Village Recreation Center at (352) 674-8440.
Moyer Recreation Center family pool will be closed later this month
