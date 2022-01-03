Villager arrested after homeowner reporting damage declares he’s ‘had enough’

A 75-year-old Village of Belle Aire woman was arrested after a homeowner reporting damage to his property declared he’d “had enough.”

Patricia Loren Shaw was arrested this past Thursday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief in an apparent ongoing dispute with a man residing in The Villages.

The man, whose address was redacted from the arrest as he is a victim in the case, returned home at about 10 a.m. Thursday and found that the sliding screen on his garage door had been damaged. A blue ink pen had been used to poke a hole in the screen. He told deputies he “finally had enough” and signed an intent to prosecute. The arrest report suggested there had been other incidents involving Shaw.

The San Francisco, Calif. native was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond we set at $3,500.